The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has named a new leader of its global supply chain. Roberto Canevari has been named executive vice president, global supply chain, effective May 1. Canevari will report to Fabrizio Freda, chief executive officer and president.

Canevari, who was most recently executive vice president of supply chain, Europe at Unilever PLC, succeeds Gregory F. Polcer. Polcer will retire, effective July 1.

CVS Pharmacy has promoted Andrea Harrison to the role of vice president of beauty and personal care. Harrison most recently led the beauty portion of CVS Pharmacy’s business, according to a statement from the retailer. She succeeds Maly Bernstein, who was promoted to vice president of digital and omnichannel.

Clean makeup and skin-care brand Kjaer Weis has a new chief executive officer. Gillian Gorman Round, who most recently served as the global and North America general manager of American Crew and CND at Revlon, joined the brand, effective earlier this year.

Beauty Pie has ended its search for a chief financial officer. Eleena Broadfoot joins the company in the role from RFi Group, replacing interim CFO Peter Mayston. The change comes in the wake of other key hires at the company. Panni Morshedi was appointed the chief operating officer last year, following her role as managing director at Funding Circle UK. At the same time, Rob Weston became the chief marketing officer, joining from M&S.

Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier Firmenich has named Matteo Magnani its chief consumer and innovation officer, global perfumery, a newly created position. Magnani most recently worked at Procter & Gamble, where he served as vice president of fabric care for Europe.

At the L’Occitane Group, Yves Blouin has been selected as both executive director and managing director. Bouin most recently served as the managing director and general manager for Chanel in Southeast Asia, China, Japan, the Middle East and India.

Peace Out Skincare’s growth has also led to new c-suite positions for the brand. Marie Charlet joined the brand as director of finance, following a stint at Sears Holding Company developing financial tools. Also joining the brand is Ryan Nelson, who is the new global director of education. He most recently served as director of education for Drunk Elephant.

John Paul Mitchell Systems has created the new role of technical director of hair color, to be filled by David Stanko. Stanko, who began his career in beauty as a professional colorist, has most recently worked as an industry consultant.

Oribe alum Jay Morris, formerly vice president at the hair care brand, has joined the ranks at Iles Formula, where he serves as vice president of global sales.

