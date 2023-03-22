Executive VP International Named at Parfums Christian Dior

PARIS – Philippe Farnier has been named executive vice president international of Parfums Christian Dior, with immediate effect.

The news, released in an inernal memo by parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton that was seen by WWD, comes days after LVMH revealed changes in its Perfumes and Cosmetics Division earlier this month. That included the nomination of Véronique Courtois taking the helm of Parfums Christian Dior.

Farnier succeeds Bruno Angibeau, who had served as international managing director of Parfums Christian Dior since 2011. He is leaving LVMH.

For now, Farnier will also keep his responsibilities of the past year as chief executive officer of Travel Retail LVMH Beauty, working closely with Stéphane Rinderknech, the recently appointed chairman and CEO of LVMH’s Beauty Division.

As executive vice president international, Farnier reports to Courtois and remains on the Parfums Christian Dior executive committee.

“He created an integrated organization able to leverage the group’s strength, while elevating the expression of each brand and strictly controlling distribution,” the memo said. “In his new role, Philippe will lead all commercial activities for Parfums Christian Dior, all commercial regions and channels will report to him. His leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental to the development of Parfums Christian Dior at the high-end of the market.”

Courtois in the memo lauded Farnier for his 30 years of experience, strategic negotiation skills and strong leadership.

LVMH in the memo commended Angibeau for his impact on Parfums Christian Dior’s commercial development and spearheading its shift to direct retail, “building stronger positions in several markets and high-quality teams.”

Prior to Parfums Christian Dior, Farnier had worked at Rémy Cointreau, YSL Beauté and Heineken.