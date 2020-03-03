Amid mounting concerns over coronavirus, Natural Products Expo West has decided to postpone its annual trade show, which was scheduled to be held this week from March 3 through 7 in Anaheim, Calif.

A new date for the event, for which production and setup was already under way this week at the Anaheim Convention Center, has not been set. New Hope, the company that organizes Expo West, said in a statement that it intended to announce a new date by mid-April.