Otherworldly Beauty Looks Spice Things Up at MFW Fall 2022

In their journey toward inclusivity, brands at Milan Fashion Week looked at other galaxies, too. Playing with glitter, metallic effects, crystal appliqués and bold colors, makeup artists created otherworldly beauty looks to spice things up here and there, offering statement moments on the catwalk.

At Diesel, Inge Grognard covered a model’s skin in glittery red paint, with matching hair and glossy lips in the same scarlet shade. The makeup artist replicated the concept on a trifecta of alien-esque models but opting for metallic hues of tangerine, baby blue and pink. At Act N.1, makeup artist Elena Bettanello preferred to work with matte tints, instead. The result was even bolder, as body and hair were covered in shades of red, blue, yellow, fuchsia and white, blending with the exaggerated gowns for a dramatic effect. But stardust also settled subtly, offering more approachable takes on the theme. One fine example was the delicate work of makeup artist Anne Sophie Costa, who at MSGM enhanced natural complexion with micro Swarovski crystals applied haphazardly on the face. At Ambush, Yadim Carranza focused on the gaze, using metallic eye shadows in contrasting colors for a stellar look. Metallics on the eyes popped up also at Gucci in a series of thick silvery eyeliners, or at Byblos, with thinner options.