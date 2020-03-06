Fashion month sputtered to a close not with a bang, but a sigh of relief. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ It was hard to watch the news — and be part of it — without feeling like we are in the end times. The camellia-decorated face mask in the front row at Chanel said it all.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Indeed, this runway season was a weird one. It started in L.A. with sexy stoner chic from Tom Ford, then had New York missing some of its biggest names and competing for attention with the Oscars. In London, energy was sapped by Brexit and Megxit.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The coronavirus threat cast a pall over Milan and Paris (who can forget the haunting image of Giorgio Armani taking a runway bow to an empty theater?), sending editors and buyers home to, in some cases, self-quarantine (reinforcing the already existent image of their thinning ranks), and generating a low-grade sense of anxiety (and a lot of hand sanitizer sales).⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Despite it all, designers trotted out loads of good clothes, doubling down on the bourgeois look (which is for everyone, Olivier Rousteing reminded us), and showing a lot of capes (if we need a heroine to save us, we could do worse than one in Loewe plaid). ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for the top trends and takeaways from a season of shows plagued by coronavirus fears.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @boothmoore⁣ 📸: @kukukuba ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #fashionmonth⁣ #coronavirus