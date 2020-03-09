Tracey Travis, executive vice president and chief financial officer of the Estée Lauder Cos., has been named to Facebook’s board.

“Tracey has a strong finance and corporate leadership background, not just in her role as cfo at the Estée Lauder Cos., but also serving on the board at Accenture,” said Facebook chairman and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. Facebook also appointed Nancy Killefer, a retired McKinsey executive and government worker, to the board.