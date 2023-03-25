The Facials the Hollywood Stars Received to Get Oscars Ready

Cara Delevingne turned every head when she stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in Elie Saab. But it wasn’t just the voluminous gown that caught eyes. Her hair was slicked back showcasing a radiant, glowing face. Her secret weapon? Joanna Czech.

Joanna Czech and a client during Oscar weekend.

The aesthetician — who’s originally from Poland and living between New York and Dallas — was in town offering her personalized $1,250 Ultimate Facial at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills.

“Days ahead of the Oscars, my treatments consist of soothing, hydrating and evening their skin tone,” Czech said. “I use modalities like Lyma laser, facial massage, microcurrents and cryotherapy. The Lyma laser is a cold laser that regenerates and repairs cells over a period of time, but you can also see immediate results on mild inflammation.”

Lily Aldridge, she explained, arrived with a flare up on her cheek.

“The raised bumps went down and flattened out instantly, which created a great surface for makeup application,” Czech continued, of using the $2,695 at-home device. She used two at once on her clients, which also included Sabrina Carpenter, Maya Rudolph and Adwoa Aboah during Oscar weekend.

Czech utilized cryotherapy by Zimmer MedizinSystems to reduce redness, puffiness, the appearance of pores and create a sculpted effect. To hydrate, she applied her own soothing serum and C+ serum.

“These customized treatments combined with technologies create a bright, even, sculpted and glowing face,” Czech added.

Meanwhile a few miles away in neighboring West Hollywood, Tracie Martyn was hosting a pop-up at the Sunset Marquis. The brand attracted the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Jenny Slate, Joan Smalls, Camila Mendes, Phoebe Tonkin, Lukas Gage, Matt Bomer and Evan Mock.

The man behind the brand, cofounder Marius Morariu, was onsite with his team providing the brand’s trademarked Red Carpet Facial, priced starting at $450. While incorporating Tracie Martyn products, at the center of the treatment is their in-house “resculptor.”

“It’s the magic tool,” Morariu said. He visited from New York, where Tracie Martyn has its flagship spa. “It does deliver a form of microcurrent. We call it Beyond Microcurrent, because it has a particular wave form and also the amount of current is important. Not all currents are the same. We just get the best results with this one.”

A Tracie Martyn aesthetician providing the Red Carpet Facial.

The facial includes the use of the brand’s radiofrequency device as well.

“Radio-tightening,” said Morariu, “I feel like radiofrequency is great, because it does affect the deeper layers of collagen. Ours is very gentle.”

Well-tech is what the Tracie Martyn experience offers, he said, combining the de-stressing benefits of wellness and power of technology.

“It’s that feeling of, ‘Oh my God, I got pampered and yet I got my face to look like I got a little vacation,’” he said. “We want to create a feeling of uplifting. We uplift you and we help lift your face. It’s this whole mind, body, spirit connection.”

The relaxing treatment is finished off with LED lights and a cooling peptide-oxygen mist. The entire effect is a natural facelift, Morariu went on, firming, lifting, de-puffing and contouring.

“There’s no downtime.”

There’s also no downtime after receiving Iván Pol’s The Beauty Sandwich — Hollywood’s go-to treatment before any and all red carpets in Los Angeles. This Oscar season, the in-demand facialist treated Ana de Armas, Ariana DeBose, Camila Morrone, Camille Rowe, Kesley Merritt, Laura Harrier, Leslie Mann, Li Jun Li, Salma Hayak, Simona Tobasco, Tessa Thompson, Madelyn Cline, as well as Waterhouse.

It’s also non-invasive and with immediate results, which he calls the Snatched Glow.

Iván Pol Courtesy of Iván Pol

“For each client, I will change the recipe depending on what part of their face and neck they want to focus on,” Pol said.

“It’s a high-tech skin care method I developed to enhance facial features, tighten the skin and help with wrinkle reduction,” he added. “The multilayered method plumps and brightens the face while simultaneously sculpting the muscles for ongoing benefits. The tools and techniques reduce the number of fine lines and wrinkles without undergoing surgery, fillers or strenuous treatments.”

How has it evolved through the years, since launching it in 2010?

“I am always striving to make my treatment even better,” he said. “I recently launched SS01 Secret Sauce composed of 100 percent natural ingredients. This was my secret recipe used on my clients over the last two years for that red carpet radiance, and it can now be bought online. SS01 is a new category of skincare that mimics the action of the skin and has an equal ratio of essential fatty acids, ceramides and phytocholesterols. These fatty acids help to repair and protect the skin when it needs it the most. Think of it as a nutritional supplement for the skin, to feed your face the glow.”

Benefits last up to a year, Pol added. It’s a treatment that “keeps on giving.”

The price tag starts at $1,500.