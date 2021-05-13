Melrose Place — prime shopping real estate in Los Angeles — has seen retail establishments come and go, particularly during the pandemic. The Row is still standing strong, as is A.P.C., and the newest addition to the block is Facile, the dermatology business and spa.

“We’re able to get in at a really great time from a commercial lease perspective,” said Danielle Nadick Levy, who cofounded Facile with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nancy Samolitis. The two first opened a space on Robertson Boulevard in 2016, before relocating to Melrose. They also run a location in Pasadena, Calif., opened in 2018.

“The timing really worked in our favor, and it made a lot of sense to move into this much larger space,” continued Levy. “We jumped at the opportunity. We were already, pre-COVID-19, outgrowing our space. We were booked weeks in advance.”

Facile is on track to make $10 million in sales this year, growing around 20 percent year-over-year since opening, according to Levy. “Honestly, we’ve grown just based on word of mouth.”

The new spot — at 8457 Melrose Place (formerly the Frédéric Fekkai salon) — totals 2,800 square feet, encompassing two floors, four treatment rooms, two aesthetician rooms and a boutique. Offering injectables, lasers, resurfacing treatments and facials, Facile (French for “easy”) is aimed to be a one-stop beauty destination.

“The treatments are going to be pretty consistent with what we’ve always offered, comprehensive treatment plans that are most appropriate for each individual client,” said Levy. “But we do have a few new treatments that we’re bringing on and launching at Melrose Place.”

That includes a new laser known as “Cool Peel” and a tightening device for facial treatments, for those looking for an alternative to Botox or fillers. The founders also plan to release a skin care line, launching eight products: four “core” essentials (a cleanser, hyaluronic acid serum, moisturizer and lip balm) and four serums as add-ons (made to target specific needs like acne or aging). Made in the U.S. and Canada, the collection is accessibly priced between $12 to $32.

“We’ve been developing it for about two years,” Levy said.

She and Samolitis previously launched a private label, but “margins don’t make it possible to wholesale,” added Levy, explaining their ambition to sell at a retailer like Sephora or Ulta Beauty. The new products, their own formulations, will be sold in-store and direct-to-consumer at facileskin.com.

Facile at Melrose Place opened quietly this week, but the team plans to officially reveal the flagship in September, when they’ll host events and introduce the beauty line.