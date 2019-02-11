Beauty favors the bold — and the same can be said for the fall 2019 hair and makeup looks on the runways of fashion week.

In the first few days of the season’s shows, designers have been playing up their fall beauty looks with bright pops of color and bold hair accessories.

For makeup, bright color palettes have already been seen at shows like Eckhaus Latta, where makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench created an airbrushed rainbow look on the upper half of models’ faces, and at Sies Marjan, where makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver looked to the early Aughts for his multicolored eye shadow look.

“Basically, the makeup is kind of inspired by a teenage girl in the late Nineties, early Aughts, sitting in her bathroom and playing around with colors,” De Kluyver said backstage at the show. “You know when you used to buy a palette of colors and it’s all these weird shimmery blues and greens? So, she’s got seven different colors of eye shadow, and we’re doing all the makeup with our fingers.”

Hairstylists didn’t shy away from color either — we’re talking bright shades.

Jeremy Scott referenced one of his previous collections by having models sport black wigs pained with a white powder pigment, keyed by hair stylist Eugene Souleiman. At Sies Marjan, many models walked the runway with colorful hair, some with various pink hues and others with varying degrees of red hair.

At Area, Jawara Wauchope twisted colorful jewels into braids in the models’ hair, creating an extravagant headpiece.

