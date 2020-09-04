Fragrance has had a tough first half of the year. According to NPD, the category fell 13 percent in the first quarter, and 37 percent in the second, but consumer interest seems to be on the rebound ahead of the holidays. “It’s a critical time, but it seems like demand is there,” said Larissa Jensen, vice president of beauty at the NPD Group. “It’s a question of whether or not the supply will be there.” Brands are responding with newness, including launches from Dior, Valentino, Giorgio Armani, and a first fragrance from Rebecca Minkoff. Sustainability is also top of mind, as with Acqua di Parma’s newest eau de cologne.

Roses on Ice by Kilian, $195. One of two new scents in Kilian’s new “Liquors” olfactive family, the fragrance encapsulates gin on the rocks with cucumber and juniper berries, alongside rose centifolia and sandalwood.

Valentino Voce Viva, $100. With ginger for spice and orange blossom for florality, the scent is rounded out with vanilla and sandalwood.

Acqua di Parma Colonia Furtura Eau de Cologne, $170. A first for the brand with 99 percent natural ingredients, top notes of bergamot, citrus and pink pepper and base notes of vetiver play to the brand’s Italian heritage.

Jo Malone Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne, $72 to $142. The more floral of the two new scents in Jo Malone’s “Lost in Wonder” collection, fig leaf and lotus flower reference the line’s inspiration: ancient hanging gardens.

Dior J’Adore Eau de Parfum Infinissime, $115 to $145. For the latest iteration of the J’Adore powerhouse franchise, sandalwood and tuberose enhance the original floral formula.

Tumi Awaken Eau de Parfum, $100. Meant to stimulate on-the-go travelers (or even those grounded by COVID-19), this has uplifting notes of grapefruit, clary sage and cedarwood.

Perfect Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum, $96 to $128. Top notes like rhubarb and daffodil give the fragrance its floral quality with base notes of almond milk and cashmeran for warmth.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian l’Homme À la rose, $165 to $275. Two different roses — damask and centifolia — pair with grapefruit for the masculine iteration of the perfumer’s preexisting À la rose.

Rebecca Minkoff Eau de Parfum, $55 to $95. For the designer’s first fragrance, jasmine and tobacco coupled with patchouli match her rough-meets-soft, rocker-chic aesthetic.

Giorgio Armani My Way Eau de Parfum, $74 to $126. Jasmine, tuberose and orange blossom are layered over base notes of vanilla and cedarwood for the latest blockbuster from the house.

