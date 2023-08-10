Farfetch Beauty: What We Know

PARIS – Farfetch Beauty is winding down operations, according to multiple industry sources, who say that nevertheless the beauty businesses will continue at Violet Grey and Browns Fashion, which Farfetch also owns.

According to the sources, Farfetch contacted beauty brands on its platform in July to say that after a year of operating in the category it has chosen to reallocate resources to its core business, which is fashion. Farfetch’s intention is to return beauty inventory, which is on consignment, or allocate it through Violet Grey, the industry sources said.

Meanwhile, Farfetch has remained publicly mum on plans for its beauty operation, which industry sources say is expected to close by the end of August.

However, there are currently no visible signs on Farfetch Beauty to indicate anything is changing.

Farfetch would be the latest fashion platform to throw in the towel when it comes to beauty. In March, the RealReal said it was renewing its focus on the platform’s luxury consignment business and reallocating resources from its direct business, including beauty. At the time, a RealReal spokesperson told WWD that beauty signified only a small piece of its marketplace.

“A lot of these pure players and marketplace brands are trying to bring in beauty, and ultimately what happens is that they discredit how difficult it actually is, and how different it is to run beauty versus fashion,” said one industry source.

“They go in like a plug-and-play,” they said. “But ultimately, it’s quite different the way you’re in beauty versus the way you’re in fashion. The model is different.”

So, a plug-and-play strategy does not work.

U.K.-based Farfetch launched into beauty in April 2022 with an assortment of more than 100 prestige brands. It set out to rewrite the retail playbook by differentiating itself with a gender-neutral assortment in an approach it dubbed “Beauty Beyond Boundaries.”

Featured brands on the site today include 111Skin, Aesop, Balmain Hair Couture, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Gucci Beauty, Off-White Beauty and Westman Atelier.

Simultaneous to Farfetch’s recent launch into beauty, Browns Fashion, the London-based luxury retailer, introduced a limited beauty assortment online and in its two brick-and-mortar doors.

While Violet Grey and Browns were to lean into small, curated assortment, as a marketplace, Farfetch was to fulfil orders with inventory from the two retailers, as well as buy its own.

However, Farfetch never launched a true marketplace with beauty brand shop-in-shops on its site. Instead, its current beauty platform is just another version of Violet Grey, the industry sources explained.

Farfetch originally tested beauty in 2016, when it teamed with Space NK on a limited offering available online. At that point it tried to replicate the boutique model, but there were a slew of logistical challenges.

Over the last few years, and with an acceleration over the past 12 months, online beauty marketplaces have become de rigueur among retailers in Europe. Alongside Farfetch, Boots and Douglas were among those to have adopted the business model, involving multivendor platforms to help expand their product offer, drive volume and update image in the red-hot battle for prestige beauty shoppers.

Retailers sometimes view marketplaces as a quick fix – a relatively inexpensive way to drive revenue growth. Further, with marketplaces retailers don’t need to take risk on inventory, which they do not own or transport, and they can fill out their own assortment quickly, as well as sell it starting earlier in the supply chain.

Marketplaces can also be a great way for retailers to broaden their brand and product ranges, including more innovative labels, and make their platforms into veritable destinations.

For beauty brands, there are multiple upsides to marketplaces, such as giving great exposure, margins and customer intelligence.

Clearly, though, marketplaces wield challenges, too. A major one is that luxury legacy brands often have a hard time pivoting into those business models, and having at least a few is key to a marketplace’s success.

“The legacy brands don’t have the infrastructure or even the quick turnaround to build into a marketplace,” said an industry source, adding a few are needed to help generate the buzz and excitement of a beauty destination.

This phenomenon is reminiscent of the early aughts, when Sephora was having trouble signing on legacy beauty labels as an anchor and lure for other brands.

Other risks associated with marketplaces can be consumer confusion about who is selling a product and can remedy problems. Product searches might become confusing, as well, leading to decision fatigue.

With the marketplace model, it is important to ensure the customer experience, including returns and delivery service.

“It’s interesting in marketplace to see how beauty will come to play,” an industry source said. “Even Amazon has tried luxury beauty, and they failed. I think someone can – and will – ultimately [figure out the beauty marketplace model], but it’s just [about] the when and the who will rise up to that sort of feat.”