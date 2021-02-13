There’s more than meets the eye with the season’s upcoming crop of models. As the industry moves away from un-inclusive approaches to casting, the new season of shows has made room for multifaceted talents. Society Management’s Benzo Perryman, for example, doubles as a photographer; and Wilhelmina Models’ Ana Jorge recently put presentations for Off-White and Valentino Couture under her belt. Here, see more of the upcoming show season’s freshest faces.

