A new study funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows that six active ingredients common in chemical sunscreens are absorbed into the bloodstream after just one use, and that concentrations of each ingredient found in plasma continued to increase with continued daily use over time.

The study, Effect of Sunscreen Application on Plasma Concentration of Sunscreen Active Ingredients, was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The clinical trial, a follow-up to a prior study published in May, involved a larger number of people, more ingredients and more sunscreen formats, including lotions, aerosol and non-aerosol sprays and pump sprays.