As the landscape of celebrity-owned beauty brands gets more crowded, some of the space’s original players are still gaining the most social media traction. Data from Tribe Dynamics shows that for the year of 2020, Fenty Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics remained top players in the space, despite a slew of new launches.

The winning strategy for celebrity brands, however, doesn’t have to do with just star power. “The celebrity brands that are doing really well leverage beyond their celebrity to create that excitement, and they give people more than just the recognition and glamour to engage with,” said Brit McCorquodale, senior vice president of revenue at Tribe. “It has always been incredibly important for a brand to stand for something, to be about something bigger than just the products they put out. We’ve really seen that extend in a meaningful way into brand values.”

Celebrities who are resonating in the age of activism include Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty‘s championing of diversity, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty’s commitment to mental health, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories’ call for self expression and Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty’s promise of clean ingredient formulations. Some brands have found other means of success, such as Victoria Beckham Beauty’s tapping into the pop star legacy founder with its latest lipstick launch. Here, see the top 10 celebrity beauty brands, ranked by EMV.

Fenty Beauty — $555,195,705

Kylie Cosmetics — $187,859,638

Haus Laboratories — $141,764,661

KKW Beauty — $98,558,293

Rare Beauty — $60,024,579

Kylie Skin — $31,486,411

Fenty Skin — $25,819,197

Florence by Mills — $16,143,718

Honest Beauty — $14,012,195

Victoria Beckham Beauty — $12,989,038

Source: Tribe Dynamics, 2020

For more from WWD.com, see:

By the Numbers: Top 10 Mass Market Beauty Categories of 2020

By the Numbers: TikTok Aesthetics Gain Search Traction

Victoria Beckham Beauty Powers Through the Pandemic With a Lipstick, and a ‘Clean’ Mascara to Come