PARIS — Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier Firmenich has appointed Matteo Magnani its chief consumer and innovation officer, global perfumery, a newly created position

“Magnani is responsible for future-proofing the marketing and innovation pipeline by enhancing existing capabilities and driving breakthrough solutions for our customers,” Firmenich said in a statement.

“Matteo is an experienced business leader with a strong track record in brand-building and innovation,” said Ilaria Resta, president, global perfumery at Firmenich, in the statement. “In this new role, he will focus on transforming in-depth market and consumer insights into business opportunities and solutions, to enhance our robust capabilities across innovation, naturals and sustainability.

“Matteo will also develop our brand equity and communications, while accelerating digitalization with our customers,” she continued.

Magnani worked at Procter & Gamble for 17 years, most recently serving as brand vice president for fabric care, Europe, where he helped grow brands such as Ariel, Tide, Lenor and Fairy.

The executive formerly ran Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, when it was licensed to P&G.

“I have always been passionate about fragrance and its potential to bring added benefit and value to consumer products,” said Magnani. “I feel empowered to drive greater impact for our customers and their consumers.

The executive will remain based in Geneva and report to Resta.

Firmenich is a family-owned company that was founded in Zurich in 1895.

