By  on March 6, 2020

PARIS — Swiss fragrance and flavors maker Firmenich has entered into an exclusive agreement to acquire Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques, or DRT, a plant-based chemistry concern, from owners Ardian, Tikehau Capital and family shareholders.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers