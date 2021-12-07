Firmenich Growing Renewable Ingredients Production Capacity

PARIS — Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier Firmenich is growing its production capacity to produce renewable ingredients with a new multipurpose production unit at its factory in Castets, France.

The plant, due to be operational in January 2022, will increase the site’s production capacity by 50 percent.

Fragrance and cosmetics consumers are increasingly shopping for products that are more environmentally friendly, and brands and producers are gearing up to respond to that trend.

Firmenich’s new four-story production floor space measures 183,000 square feet, has cutting-edge technology and a multipurpose design.

“The new plant provides more cost-effective solutions with reduced environmental impact, thanks to enhanced proximity to the European market in particular, reducing transportation of feedstock and finished products,” Firmenich said in a statement.

“This additional plant at Castets strengthens our global leadership in renewable ingredients by placing Firmenich in a strategic position to offer extra capacity for perfumery, providing superior service close to our customers in Europe and capturing growth opportunities,” said Gilbert Ghostine, chief executive officer of Firmenich, in the statement. “The state-of-the art facility also makes a significant contribution to our environment, social and governance objective to ensure 70 percent of Firmenich ingredients are manufactured from renewable carbon sources by 2030.”

“We are very proud of this new, ultra-modern plant designed to extend our unique industrial expertise in producing pine-based ingredients from upcycled materials,” said Boet Brinkgreve, Firmenich president of ingredients. “This major expansion will position Firmenich uniquely as the recognized supplier of biosourced and renewable ingredients, and help our customers deliver on their own ESG goals.”

Firmenich, which was established in 1895, is the largest privately owned fragrance and flavors maker. It posted annual sales of 4.3 billion Swiss francs, or $4.64 billion, in the fiscal year ended June.

