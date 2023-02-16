Firmenich H1 Sales Rise 10.5 Percent

PARIS – Firmenich’s sales in the first half of its most recent fiscal year rose 10.5 percent, spurred by growth momentum across both its Perfumery and Ingredients, and Taste and Beyond divisions.

The Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier’s sales were 2.44 billion Swiss francs, or $2.65 billion, in the six-month period ended Dec. 31, 2022. Those were down 4.4 percent on-year on a reported basis and up 11.5 percent in constant-currency terms.

The Geneva-based company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 440 million francs, a 7.3 percent rise at constant currencies.

“Firmenich has delivered double-digit revenue growth in the first half of FY 2023, supported by the strength of our superior customer service and diversified, sustainable business model,” Patrick Firmenich, chairman of the board of the company, said in a statement Thursday.

“These accomplishments are set against a challenging inflationary environment, particularly for raw materials and energy,” he added. “We are proud of our leadership in science and the recognition of our world-class progress as a responsible business. This drive for sustainability remains at the core of our longterm strategy.”

Firmenich’s Perfumes and Ingredients division’s sales were up 9.1 percent, with fine fragrance gaining 20.2 percent, it said. Consumer fragrances, meanwhile, returned to a mid-single digit increase.

“In ingredients, we continued to achieve strong momentum, with robust revenue growth across the portfolio, supported by strong pricing measures and sustained customer demand,” Firmenich said.

The group reported its Taste & Beyond division’s sales grew 13.3 percent, powered by a balanced contribution of volume and mix, and pricing across all segments, as well as initiatives.

Firmenich registered sales gains across all regions. Sales increased 23.6 percent in India; 18.3 percent in China, and 16.6 percent in Europe on a constant-currency basis.

“We have taken measures to proactively mitigate the negative impact on margins, including further pricing actions and the application of an energy surcharge, while preserving our best-in-class service levels,” the company noted. “Our agile execution and adaptability have enabled us to weather volatile market conditions and continue to meet the increasing demand from our customers across all geographies.”

The group keeps investing in innovation, maintaining its research-and-development expenses at 8.6 percent of sales.

As reported, Firmenich’s merger with DSM, a Dutch science-based health and nutrition company, is meant to close in the first quarter of this year. In November, the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets, or AMF, approved the offering circular related to the deal.

In the first half, Firmenich’s reported free cash flow was at minus 17 million francs, including 28 million francs of one-off cash expenses related to merger, versus plus 162 million francs in the prior year. Free cash flow, adjusted for the impact of the non-recurring expenses linked to the merger, came in at 11 million francs.

“The decline in free cash flow was primarily driven by the unfavorable change in working capital linked to the 172 million francs impact of higher inventories required to preserve customer service levels and ensure safety of supply,” said Firmenich. “In addition, a strong revenue performance towards the end of the second quarter led to a higher level of receivables.”

Firmenich expects a rebound in cash conversion during the second half of its fiscal year, as inventory levels revert to normal.