By  on March 2, 2020

Follain’s private-label brand is expanding and entering broader retail distribution.

The clean beauty retailer’s existing two skin-care items, along with four new sku’s, are set to launch at Ulta Beauty and Anthropologie on March 2, and will roll out to QVC later in the month.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers