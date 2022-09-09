Foreo Launching Product as an NFT First

PARIS — Foreo is launching Luna 4, a skin cleansing tool, as an NFT before the device’s real-life introduction, a strategy that the Swedish beauty tech company claims is a first in the skin care space.

Until now, companies traditionally launched NFTs of products that are already purchasable on planet Earth.

Foreo will, starting Sept. 19, come out with five different NFTs, with each one representing a product in the Luna 4 range.

In one NFT, a pink Foreo device rises from a white footed bathtub. Another NFT features a gray device atop a yellow convertible full of suitcases.

Every NFT will have 50 iterations, making 250 in all. And a special-edition NFT is to be sold at auction.

“With the Luna NFTs, we are using these exclusive designs to amplify the link between beauty, health and technology, highlighting how the products are made and the results they provide, and thus paving the way for socially responsible beauty,” said Boris Raspudic, Foreo U.K. general manager. “By releasing the NFT ahead of the physical product, we are giving our community the opportunity to own a piece of our brand’s history whilst also raising more awareness of and giving back to worthy causes.”

Proceeds of the NFT sales will go to organizations related to mental health and rare skin conditions.

A Luna 4 NFT. Courtesy of Foreo

“We carefully selected the charity partners based on synergy with our brand’s longterm commitment toward destigmatizing mental health issues and creating a self-sustainable healthy community,” Raspudic said. “Globally, depressive disorders are ranked as the single largest contributor to non-fatal health loss. There are a number of skin conditions that are associated with mental health, and while the beauty industry has gained notoriety for promoting unrealistic standards of beauty, there is an awakening in the rise of a new type of beauty.”

He said Foreo opted to launch NFTs also to get closer to a younger demographic, “which is under immense pressure of unattainable beauty standards.”

“Foreo is at the intersection of the beauty industry and mental health, redefining what it means to be beautiful through setting a new golden standard that is all about heath and self-love,” Raspudic said. “These very principles gave birth to the brand’s latest innovation in skin cleansing — the Luna 4 range.”

Luna 4, which will be out starting Sept. 26, sells for 239 pounds. The latest version, versus its predecessor, Luna 3, has customizable cleansing modes — gentle and deep; professionally tailored massages; is softer on skin, and easier to take on a trip, thanks to a travel-lock function.

“This is Foreo’s first activation in the metaverse, but it will certainly not be the last,” said Raspudic, of the NFTs. “As society as a whole becomes more familiar with the metaverse and its many possibilities, we hope to be able to utilize the platform in bigger and more groundbreaking ways, to not only educate customers about the latest advancements in skin care technology, but also to further build our community whilst giving back to causes that are close to the heart of our brand.”