PARIS — Boris Trupcevic has been named the new chief executive officer of Swedish beauty tech company Foreo.

He is to succeed Filip Sedic, Foreo’s founder and principal inventor, at the beginning of January.

Trupcevic, a longstanding media executive who most recently served as chief executive officer of 24sata, a Croatian newspaper, and president of the board of ABC Croatia. Between November 2005 and 2009, he was 24stata’s editor in chief, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Trupcevic also has had in-depth experience in digital transformations, tech, sales and marketing, a Foreo statement said.

He will work alongside Sedic.

Foreo, known for its at-home facial devices, tooth and tongue fixers, acne zappers and eye massages, specializes in selling products that never existed before — and wooing consumers with a cocktail of innovation, quirkiness and technical expertise.

The seven-year-old company has also taken an unconventional route to retail, shunning distributors and working directly with stores, relying on influencers rather than traditional advertising and reaching out to the wider medical community to promote is brightly colored gizmos, which include its UFO Smart Mask Treatment.

