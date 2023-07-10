Fortress Rebrands as Front Row After a Slew of Mergers

Marketing agency Fortress Brand Group has rebranded as Front Row, a global commerce accelerator focused on beauty, health and wellness brands. The rebrand is due to their brand consolidation and merger, uniting several businesses, including the Fortress Brand, School House, Taylor & Pond, BizMut and Finc3.

Fortress acquired digital marketing group Taylor & Pond and marketplace accelerator Finc3 in 2022, and School House, the creative agency set up by former LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Christopher Skinner, in 2021. BizMut was Finc3’s business-to-business marketing unit. Terms of these deals were not disclosed.

The newly formed group, which has offices in New York; San Diego; Hamburg, and Bratislava, Slovakia, will build strategies that elevate brands with a key focus on Amazon acceleration, e-commerce management, influencer marketing and social commerce. Amazon currently sees about 100 million beauty shoppers a month and holds 12 percent of the prestige market.

Front Row’s clients include Glow Recipe, Versed, Elemis, Malin+Goetz and Youth to the People, among others.

“Today’s beauty, health, wellness and CPG brands face an increasingly demanding landscape,” said Matt Beer, copresident of Front Row. “To thrive in these dynamic industries, brands are actively seeking partners who possess extensive knowledge of their target markets and can anticipate their evolving strategic and tactical requirements. By consolidating Front Row’s capabilities within a single entity, we generate comprehensive insights that empower our clients to meet the demands of their customers in this perpetually evolving ecosystem.”

Yuriy Boykiv, chief executive officer of Front Row, emphasized the collaborative power behind the Front Row brand. “This consolidation of capabilities positions us as the world’s first full-service global e-commerce catalyst. With a team of industry experts excelling in their respective fields, Front Row is uniquely positioned to drive tangible results and deliver unparalleled value to our clients and partners.”