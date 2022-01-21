Foxtrot Introduces Private Label Beauty Brands

Foxtrot is going bigger on beauty in 2022, starting with two private label brands.

The two body care brands, launching this month, are called Best Bubs and Made by Definition. They’re intent on going after Gen Z and Millennial customers, respectively.

Best Bubs launched with the retailer with three bath bombs, called Rubber Ducky, Moontime and Splish Splash, each priced at $12. Made by Definition is launching with three bath salts, two body scrubs, a bath soak, a hibiscus clay mask and shower steamers. Prices range from $15 to $38.

Carla Dunham, Foxtrot’s chief marketing officer, said the brands were meant to add a touch of whimsy to the convenience-oriented business. “We’ve had bubble baths and bath salts for a number of years, and they’ve always done well for us,” she said. “We felt like there was more opportunity for us to carry over our success.”

Foxtrot’s Best Bubs bath bombs. Photo courtesy of Foxtrot

Despite targeting different cohorts, the lines are meant to cast a wide net to customers, hence the genderless branding. “People are always looking for add-ons to make the night at home feel a lot like a night out,” said Mike LaVitola, chief executive officer and cofounder.

Informed by delivery data from Foxtrot’s app and online orders, the brands’ respective ranges “really mirror those exact items that we have seen already have great traction from our customers,” Dunham said.

“When we look at private label, we look at which categories are moving, and are there any spaces where the price points could be interesting,” LaVitola added. “When we can identify the trends that we think have some longevity, or a certain something we can’t find on the market, that’s when we have a lot of conviction to go after that category.”

Neither commented on sales, but sources indicated the brand’s respective sales volumes could reach “seven or eight figures” in their first years on the market.

