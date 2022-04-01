Fragrance Foundation to Honor Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette

The Fragrance Foundation has revealed it will honor Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette with its 2022 Hall of Fame Award.

The honor will be presented at this year’s Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 9 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Said Gennette: “The entire Macy’s, Inc. team is honored to be recognized by The Fragrance Foundation and showcased amongst the best in the business.”

The Hall of Fame Award is presented annually to a leader in the fragrance industry recognized for their talents and meaningful contributions to the business.

“We are proud to honor Macy’s Inc. and Jeff Gennette for his leadership, vision and focus on the importance of fragrance for all consumers as well as our shared values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Linda G. Levy, president of The Fragrance Foundation.

This year’s Fragrance Foundation Awards ceremony will be held in-person for the first time since 2019, following two consecutive virtual ceremonies that attendees tuned into via a free webinar in 2020 and 2021.

Gennette joins past Hall of Fame Award recipients including Interparfums chairman and CEO Philippe Benacin, perfumer Ann Gottlieb and Puig chairman and CEO Marc Puig.

“For millions of people in the U.S. all of Macy’s Inc. — Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury — are fragrance destinations,” said Levy.