The Fragrance Foundation to Honor Nicolas Hieronimus

The Fragrance Foundation will honor L’Oréal chief executive officer Nicolas Hieronimus with its 2023 Hall of Fame award.

The honor will be presented at this year’s Fragrance Foundation awards on June 15 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“Nicolas has had such a huge impact on the entire fragrance community in the U.S.,” said Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation. “He has been a major player in fragrance for more than a decade. Nicolas was president of L’Oréal Luxe and deeply involved with some of the biggest launches out there.

“He is extremely aligned with our mission and is a force for diversity, equity and inclusion,” Levy continued, “as well as sustainability — everything we believe in.”

Fragrance has been a bright spot for L’Oréal. Overall, its sales grew 23 percent globally, versus 17 percent for the category overall. In October, the company said it was implementing a new fragrance branch inside L’Oréal Luxe encompassing Maison Margiela, Atelier Cologne, Viktor & Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel and Cacharel.

Other key brands in its portfolio with significant scent businesses include Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Prada and Valentino. Top performers this year include Prada Paradoxe, which launched last fall and was said to be the top women’s launch of the year, and Libre by Yves Saint Laurent, the number-three scent in Europe.

During Hieronimus’ tenure as head of the Luxe division, bestselling launches included Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle, Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium and Sì by Armani.

“Fragrance plays an enormously important role in fostering individual wellbeing and contributing positively to society and culture,” said Hieronimus in a statement. “Over the centuries, perfume has had the power to stimulate our senses, our memories and our emotions. And we are seeing today that fragrance is more relevant than ever because it helps us connect with ourselves and with others.”

Last year’s Hall of Fame Award honoree was Jeff Gennette, the chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc.