The Fragrance Foundation Reveals 2022 Award Finalists

The Fragrance Foundation has named finalists for its 2022 Awards, including its Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honoree: former Dior nose François Demachy.

Demachy, the former perfumer-creator of Parfums Christian Dior, is known for his skillful incorporation of raw ingredients in his perfumes, according to a statement. His body of work includes Dior Sauvage, Joy by Dior and Dior Homme. According to data from The NPD Group, Dior Sauvage is the top-selling men’s fragrance in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the creativity and artistry of Mr. Demachy, whose work has made an indelible impact on the world of fragrance and beyond,” said Linda G. Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, in a statement. “Mr. Demachy is a visionary who has inspired many with his dedication and innovation, and has been lauded for his milestone success in men’s fragrance in the U.S. with Sauvage.”

The perfumer announced his retirement last year, and was succeeded by Francis Kurkdjian.

Previous Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honorees include Givaudan Perfumery School’s Calice Becker, IFF master perfumer Dominique Ropion and Firmenich’s Olivier Cresp.

On April 1, the foundation revealed it would honor Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette with its 2022 Hall of Fame Award. The remaining award winners will be named on June 9 at Lincoln Center in New York City. Here, the full list of the Fragrance Foundation’s 2021 Awards finalists.

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury

House of Bō La Mar

Nest New York Indian Jasmine Perfume Oil

Tom Ford Soleil Brûlant

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige

Caroline Herrera Very Good Girl

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

Jimmy Choo I want Choo

Jo Malone London Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense

Versace Dylan Turquoise

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury

Creed Viking Cologne

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden a Gloaming Night Eau de Parfum

House of Bō Espiritu

Parfums Christian Dior Sauvage Elixir

Tom Ford Ombre Leather Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige

Burberry Hero

Hermès H24 Eau de Toilette

Moncler Pour Homme

Paco Rabanne Phantom

Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 Eau de Parfum

Byredo Young Rose Eau de Parfum

Chanel Le Lion de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Diptyque Paris Orpheon

Tom Ford Ébène Fumé

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige

Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance

Cartier Les Rivières Luxuriance

Hayley Kiyoko Hue

Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes

MCM Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Popular

Ariana Grande God Is A Woman

Billie Eilish Eilish

Dolly Parton Scent From Above

Philosophy Amazing Grace Jasmine

Victoria’s Secret Tease Crème Cloud

Fragrance Hall of Fame

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Carnal Flower

Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme

Paco Rabane 1 Million

Philosophy Amazing Grace

Tom Ford Black Orchid

Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year

Abaton Solid Perfume Fior di Chinotto

Acqua di Parma Smart Home Diffuser w/ 3 discs Luce di Colonia, Buongiorno & Fico di Amalfi

House of Bō Nourishing Perfume Primer

LilaNur Parfums Rose Attar Absolu

Moncler Pour Homme

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year

D.S. & Durga St. Vetyver

Kilian L’Heure Verte

LilaNur Parfums Davana Cèdre

Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation

Tom Ford Ébène Fumé

Indie Fragrance of the Year

Arquiste Parfumeur Peau

The Maker Stag Eau de Parfum

Shalini Parfum Fleur Japonaise

Sous le Manteau Odisiaque n°6

Veronique Gabai Le Point G

Packaging of the Year, Luxury

Cartier Les Nécessaires à Parfum

Floral Street Sunflower Pop

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 Eau de Parfum

The Harmonist Sacred Water

Scents of Wood Collectors Box #2

Packaging of the Year, Prestige and Popular

Chanel No.5 Factory 5 Collection

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

Issey Miyake A Drop d’Issey

MCM Eau de Parfum

Paco Rabanne Phantom

Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s

Chanel N°5 Factory 5 Collection

D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What is Everywhere

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia

Mugler Alien Goddess

Vacation® Vacation Eau de Toilette

Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s

Burberry Hero

Byredo Mixed Emotions Eau de Parfum

Paco Rabanne Phantom

Parfums Christian Dior Sauvage Elixir

Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum

Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print or Digital

Elle.com, Louis Vuitton’s Latest Fragrance Is Basically A Rom-Com In A Bottle by Nerisha Penrose

Elle Magazine, Hitting the High Notes by Alix Strauss

Harpersbazaar,com, Why Are We Still Describing Perfumes as Oriental? by Jessica Matlin

Town & Country, Notes from the Underground by April Long

TownandCountrymag.com, The Soothing Power of Scent by Beatriz Zimmermann

Consumer Choice, Women’s Prestige of the Year

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rose

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

Kayali Vanilla | 28

MCM Eau de Parfum

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Consumer Choice, Women’s Popular of the Year

Billie Eilish Eilish

Dolly Parton Scents From Above

Guess Bella Vita

Philosophy Amazing Grace Jasmine

Victoria’s Secret Tease Crème Cloud

Consumer Choice, Men’s of the Year

Burberry Hero

Stetson Spirit

Tumi Continuum [12:00 GMT]

Victoria’s Secret VS Him Deep Waters

Consumer Choice, Candle & Home Collection

Boy Smells Fantôme Collection

Diptyque Paris Curiosity Is A Treasure

Jo Malone London Townhouse Collection Diffusers

Mizensir Winter Candle Collection

NEST New York Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Home Fragrance Collection

