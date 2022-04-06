The Fragrance Foundation Reveals 2022 Award Finalists

The Fragrance Foundation has named finalists for its 2022 Awards, including its Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honoree: former Dior nose François Demachy.
Demachy, the former perfumer-creator of Parfums Christian Dior, is known for his skillful incorporation of raw ingredients in his perfumes, according to a statement. His body of work includes Dior Sauvage, Joy by Dior and Dior Homme. According to data from The NPD Group, Dior Sauvage is the top-selling men’s fragrance in the U.S.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the creativity and artistry of Mr. Demachy, whose work has made an indelible impact on the world of fragrance and beyond,” said Linda G. Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, in a statement. “Mr. Demachy is a visionary who has inspired many with his dedication and innovation, and has been lauded for his milestone success in men’s fragrance in the U.S. with Sauvage.”
The perfumer announced his retirement last year, and was succeeded by Francis Kurkdjian.
Previous Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honorees include Givaudan Perfumery School’s Calice Becker, IFF master perfumer Dominique Ropion and Firmenich’s Olivier Cresp.
On April 1, the foundation revealed it would honor Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette with its 2022 Hall of Fame Award. The remaining award winners will be named on June 9 at Lincoln Center in New York City. Here, the full list of the Fragrance Foundation’s 2021 Awards finalists.
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury
House of Bō La Mar
Nest New York Indian Jasmine Perfume Oil
Tom Ford Soleil Brûlant
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige
Caroline Herrera Very Good Girl
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia
Jimmy Choo I want Choo
Jo Malone London Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense
Versace Dylan Turquoise
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury
Creed Viking Cologne
Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden a Gloaming Night Eau de Parfum
House of Bō Espiritu
Parfums Christian Dior Sauvage Elixir
Tom Ford Ombre Leather Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige
Burberry Hero
Hermès H24 Eau de Toilette
Moncler Pour Homme
Paco Rabanne Phantom
Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club
Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury
Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 Eau de Parfum
Byredo Young Rose Eau de Parfum
Chanel Le Lion de Chanel Eau de Parfum
Diptyque Paris Orpheon
Tom Ford Ébène Fumé
Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige
Boy Smells Marble Fruit Genderful Fine Fragrance
Cartier Les Rivières Luxuriance
Hayley Kiyoko Hue
Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes
MCM Eau de Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Popular
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman
Billie Eilish Eilish
Dolly Parton Scent From Above
Philosophy Amazing Grace Jasmine
Victoria’s Secret Tease Crème Cloud
Fragrance Hall of Fame
Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Carnal Flower
Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme
Paco Rabane 1 Million
Philosophy Amazing Grace
Tom Ford Black Orchid
Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year
Abaton Solid Perfume Fior di Chinotto
Acqua di Parma Smart Home Diffuser w/ 3 discs Luce di Colonia, Buongiorno & Fico di Amalfi
House of Bō Nourishing Perfume Primer
LilaNur Parfums Rose Attar Absolu
Moncler Pour Homme
Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year
D.S. & Durga St. Vetyver
Kilian L’Heure Verte
LilaNur Parfums Davana Cèdre
Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation
Tom Ford Ébène Fumé
Indie Fragrance of the Year
Arquiste Parfumeur Peau
The Maker Stag Eau de Parfum
Shalini Parfum Fleur Japonaise
Sous le Manteau Odisiaque n°6
Veronique Gabai Le Point G
Packaging of the Year, Luxury
Cartier Les Nécessaires à Parfum
Floral Street Sunflower Pop
Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 Eau de Parfum
The Harmonist Sacred Water
Scents of Wood Collectors Box #2
Packaging of the Year, Prestige and Popular
Chanel No.5 Factory 5 Collection
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
Issey Miyake A Drop d’Issey
MCM Eau de Parfum
Paco Rabanne Phantom
Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s
Chanel N°5 Factory 5 Collection
D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What is Everywhere
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia
Mugler Alien Goddess
Vacation® Vacation Eau de Toilette
Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s
Burberry Hero
Byredo Mixed Emotions Eau de Parfum
Paco Rabanne Phantom
Parfums Christian Dior Sauvage Elixir
Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum
Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print or Digital
Elle.com, Louis Vuitton’s Latest Fragrance Is Basically A Rom-Com In A Bottle by Nerisha Penrose
Elle Magazine, Hitting the High Notes by Alix Strauss
Harpersbazaar,com, Why Are We Still Describing Perfumes as Oriental? by Jessica Matlin
Town & Country, Notes from the Underground by April Long
TownandCountrymag.com, The Soothing Power of Scent by Beatriz Zimmermann
Consumer Choice, Women’s Prestige of the Year
Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rose
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
Kayali Vanilla | 28
MCM Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Consumer Choice, Women’s Popular of the Year
Billie Eilish Eilish
Dolly Parton Scents From Above
Guess Bella Vita
Philosophy Amazing Grace Jasmine
Victoria’s Secret Tease Crème Cloud
Consumer Choice, Men’s of the Year
Burberry Hero
Stetson Spirit
Tumi Continuum [12:00 GMT]
Victoria’s Secret VS Him Deep Waters
Consumer Choice, Candle & Home Collection
Boy Smells Fantôme Collection
Diptyque Paris Curiosity Is A Treasure
Jo Malone London Townhouse Collection Diffusers
Mizensir Winter Candle Collection
NEST New York Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Home Fragrance Collection
For more from WWD.com, see:
The 100 Greatest Fragrances of All Time
Angus Cloud Stars in Ralph Lauren Fragrances Digital Campaign