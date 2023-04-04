The Fragrance Foundation Reveals 2023 Award Finalists

The Fragrance Foundation has revealed its 2023 Award Finalists.
In a ceremony hosted at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York by The Fragrance Foundation president Linda G. Levy and NY1 news anchor Cheryl Wills, finalists were revealed across 19 categories; so, too, were winners in five of those categories.
“No two brands are alike; this year, we have very small and very large brands competing together, but I don’t consider them competition because they all have a different story,” said Levy, noting a shift from gender-specific scents as a key emerging theme.
At the ceremony, the foundation revealed its Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honoree: IFF master perfumer Anne Flipo, one of the noses behind Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle and Mugler’s Angel, which actress Hunter Schaefer was named the face of this year.
Winners were announced in the following categories: Indie Fragrance of The Year; Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year; Packaging of the Year: Luxury; Packaging of the Year: Prestige/Popular, and Fragrance Editorial of the Year: Print or Digital.
In February, The Fragrance Foundation revealed L’Oréal chief executive officer Nicolas Hieronimus will receive the 2023 Hall of Fame award; the remaining award winners will be revealed June 15 at Lincoln Center in New York.
“It’s such an honor to be recognized by our peers in the industry; for someone like Billie [Eilish] who is such a fragrance connoisseur and knows exactly what she wants, to have her vision recognized is a beautiful thing,” said Lori Singer, president of Parlux, which landed two wins at the 2022 Awards for Eilish’s eponymous debut fragrance, and is nominated in three categories this year for Eilish 2.0.
Here, the full list of The Fragrance Foundation’s 2023 Awards finalists — including the aforementioned five winners at the end.
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Luxury
Diptyque Paris Eau Rose Eau de Parfum
Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Parfum Spray
Tom Ford Rose D’Amalfi
Aerin Rose de Grasse Joyful Bloom
Dries Van Noten Soie Malaquais
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Prestige
Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia Intense
Parfums Christian Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Le Parfum
Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum
Christian Siriano Silhouette Au Naturel Eau de Parfum
MCM Ultra Eau de Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Luxury
Mind Games Blockade Extrait de Parfum
House of Bō Infinitoud
Tom Ford Noir Extreme Parfum
Dries Van Noten Rock the Myrrh
Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle Uncut Gem
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Prestige
Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Cobalt
Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum
Michael Malul London Terra Nova
Hermès Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée Eau de Parfum
Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Eau de Toilette
Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette
Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Luxury
Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum
Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Tears From The Moon Eau de Parfum
Costa Brazil Aroma Eau de Parfum
Kilian Paris Kologne Shield by Protection
D.S. & Durga Leatherize Fragrance Enhancer
Chanel Sycomore Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eau de Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Prestige
Cartier Déclaration Haute Fraîcheur
World of Chris Collins Lost in Paradise
Jo Malone London Moonlit Camomile Cologne
Maison Margiela Replica When The Rain Stops
Boy Smells Woodphoria Eau de Parfum
Fragrance of the Year — Popular
Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau De Parfum Intense
Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2
Nest New York Golden Nectar Eau de Parfum
Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande Mod Vanilla
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth
Fragrance Hall of Fame
Clinique Aromatics Elixir
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Britney Spears Fantasy
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum
Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne
Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year
Marc-Antoine Barrois Encelade Eau de Parfum
Mind Games Gardez Extrait de Parfum
BDK Parfums Gris Charnel Extrait de Parfum
D.S. & Durga Leatherize Fragrance Enhancer
Matiere Premiere Radical Rose
Media Campaign of the Year
D.S. & Durga Bistro Waters
Elorea Find Your Element
Paco Rabanne Invictus
Parfums Christian Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau, Flowers, Water, That’s It.
Prada Paradoxe
Consumer Choice — Women’s Prestige
Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum
Parfums Christian Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau
Christian Siriano Ooh La Rouge Exclusif Eau de Parfum
Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum
Kayali Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli | 64 Eau de Parfum Intense
Yves Saint Laurent Libre le Parfum
Consumer Choice — Women’s Popular
Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Parfum Intense
Nest New York Balinese Coconut Perfume Oil
Victoria’s Secret Bare Eau de Parfum
Dolly Parton Dolly Smoky Mountain Eau de Toilette
Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2
Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum
Consumer Choice — Men’s & Universal
Giorgio Armani Armani Code Parfum
Tumi Atlas [00:00 GMT] Eau de Parfum
Calvin Klein Defy Eau de Parfum
Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Parfum
Guess Uomo Eau de Toilette
Consumer Choice — Candle & Home Collection of the Year
Diptyque Paris Diptyque’s Map of Stars
Nest New York Himalayan Salt & Rosewater
Parfums Christian Dior La Collection Privée Christian Dior Eden-Roc Dioriviera
Jo Malone London Night Collection
Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation Candle
Indie Fragrance of the Year
Matiere Premiere Crystal Saffron
Akro Ink
Amouage Opus XIV Royal Tobacco (winner)
Ex Nihilo Santal Calling
Taffin Fragrance Le Gris
Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year
Veronique Gabai Aroma Heart (winner)
Victoria’s Secret Bare Eau de Parfum
Homecourt Cece Surface Cleaner
Parfums Christian Dior Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau
Diptyque Paris Diptyque Odor Removing Candle with Basil
Packaging of the Year — Luxury
Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Tears From The Moon Eau de Parfum
Mind Games Double Attack Extrait de Parfum
Taffin Fragrance Le Vert No. 7723
Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubimar (winner)
Penhaligon’s The World According to Arthur
Packaging of the Year — Prestige/Popular
Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau (winner)
Curly Scents x Zaharoff Of The Immortals
Prada Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum
Jo Malone London x Richard Quinn Tuberose Angelica Design Edition Ceramic Candle
Fragrance Editorial of the Year — Print or Digital
Bazaar.com: “In Defense of ‘Old Lady Perfumes'” by Jane Daly
ÇafleureBon: “Christian Dior Dior-Dior: Here’s to the Ladies Who Lunch” by Lauryn Beer
Elle Magazine: “The Scent You Smell Everywhere” by Kathleen Hou
Town & Country: “Why Fragrances With Green Notes Are Going to Be Everywhere in 2023” by April Long (winner)
The Zoe Report: “Move Aside, It Bags — Cult Perfumes Are The Newest Status Symbol” by Megan McIntyre