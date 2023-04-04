The Fragrance Foundation Reveals 2023 Award Finalists

The Fragrance Foundation has revealed its 2023 Award Finalists.

In a ceremony hosted at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York by The Fragrance Foundation president Linda G. Levy and NY1 news anchor Cheryl Wills, finalists were revealed across 19 categories; so, too, were winners in five of those categories.

“No two brands are alike; this year, we have very small and very large brands competing together, but I don’t consider them competition because they all have a different story,” said Levy, noting a shift from gender-specific scents as a key emerging theme.

At the ceremony, the foundation revealed its Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honoree: IFF master perfumer Anne Flipo, one of the noses behind Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle and Mugler’s Angel, which actress Hunter Schaefer was named the face of this year.

Winners were announced in the following categories: Indie Fragrance of The Year; Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year; Packaging of the Year: Luxury; Packaging of the Year: Prestige/Popular, and Fragrance Editorial of the Year: Print or Digital.

In February, The Fragrance Foundation revealed L’Oréal chief executive officer Nicolas Hieronimus will receive the 2023 Hall of Fame award; the remaining award winners will be revealed June 15 at Lincoln Center in New York.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized by our peers in the industry; for someone like Billie [Eilish] who is such a fragrance connoisseur and knows exactly what she wants, to have her vision recognized is a beautiful thing,” said Lori Singer, president of Parlux, which landed two wins at the 2022 Awards for Eilish’s eponymous debut fragrance, and is nominated in three categories this year for Eilish 2.0.

Here, the full list of The Fragrance Foundation’s 2023 Awards finalists — including the aforementioned five winners at the end.

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Luxury

Diptyque Paris Eau Rose Eau de Parfum

Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Parfum Spray

Tom Ford Rose D’Amalfi

Aerin Rose de Grasse Joyful Bloom

Dries Van Noten Soie Malaquais

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Prestige

Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia Intense

Parfums Christian Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Le Parfum

Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum

Christian Siriano Silhouette Au Naturel Eau de Parfum

MCM Ultra Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Luxury

Mind Games Blockade Extrait de Parfum

House of Bō Infinitoud

Tom Ford Noir Extreme Parfum

Dries Van Noten Rock the Myrrh

Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle Uncut Gem

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Prestige

Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Cobalt

Burberry Hero Eau de Parfum

Michael Malul London Terra Nova

Hermès Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée Eau de Parfum

Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Eau de Toilette

Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette

Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Luxury

Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Tears From The Moon Eau de Parfum

Costa Brazil Aroma Eau de Parfum

Kilian Paris Kologne Shield by Protection

D.S. & Durga Leatherize Fragrance Enhancer

Chanel Sycomore Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Prestige

Cartier Déclaration Haute Fraîcheur

World of Chris Collins Lost in Paradise

Jo Malone London Moonlit Camomile Cologne

Maison Margiela Replica When The Rain Stops

Boy Smells Woodphoria Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year — Popular

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau De Parfum Intense

Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2

Nest New York Golden Nectar Eau de Parfum

Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum

Ariana Grande Mod Vanilla

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth

Fragrance Hall of Fame

Clinique Aromatics Elixir

Marc Jacobs Daisy

Britney Spears Fantasy

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year

Marc-Antoine Barrois Encelade Eau de Parfum

Mind Games Gardez Extrait de Parfum

BDK Parfums Gris Charnel Extrait de Parfum

D.S. & Durga Leatherize Fragrance Enhancer

Matiere Premiere Radical Rose

Media Campaign of the Year

D.S. & Durga Bistro Waters

Elorea Find Your Element

Paco Rabanne Invictus

Parfums Christian Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau, Flowers, Water, That’s It.

Prada Paradoxe

Consumer Choice — Women’s Prestige

Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum

Parfums Christian Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau

Christian Siriano Ooh La Rouge Exclusif Eau de Parfum

Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum

Kayali Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli | 64 Eau de Parfum Intense

Yves Saint Laurent Libre le Parfum

Consumer Choice — Women’s Popular

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Parfum Intense

Nest New York Balinese Coconut Perfume Oil

Victoria’s Secret Bare Eau de Parfum

Dolly Parton Dolly Smoky Mountain Eau de Toilette

Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2

Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum

Consumer Choice — Men’s & Universal

Giorgio Armani Armani Code Parfum

Tumi Atlas [00:00 GMT] Eau de Parfum

Calvin Klein Defy Eau de Parfum

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Parfum

Guess Uomo Eau de Toilette

Consumer Choice — Candle & Home Collection of the Year

Diptyque Paris Diptyque’s Map of Stars

Nest New York Himalayan Salt & Rosewater

Parfums Christian Dior La Collection Privée Christian Dior Eden-Roc Dioriviera

Jo Malone London Night Collection

Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation Candle

Indie Fragrance of the Year

Matiere Premiere Crystal Saffron

Akro Ink

Amouage Opus XIV Royal Tobacco (winner)

Ex Nihilo Santal Calling

Taffin Fragrance Le Gris

Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year

Veronique Gabai Aroma Heart (winner)

Victoria’s Secret Bare Eau de Parfum

Homecourt Cece Surface Cleaner

Parfums Christian Dior Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau

Diptyque Paris Diptyque Odor Removing Candle with Basil

Packaging of the Year — Luxury

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Tears From The Moon Eau de Parfum

Mind Games Double Attack Extrait de Parfum

Taffin Fragrance Le Vert No. 7723

Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubimar (winner)

Penhaligon’s The World According to Arthur

Packaging of the Year — Prestige/Popular

Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau (winner)

Curly Scents x Zaharoff Of The Immortals

Prada Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum

Jo Malone London x Richard Quinn Tuberose Angelica Design Edition Ceramic Candle

Fragrance Editorial of the Year — Print or Digital

Bazaar.com: “In Defense of ‘Old Lady Perfumes'” by Jane Daly

ÇafleureBon: “Christian Dior Dior-Dior: Here’s to the Ladies Who Lunch” by Lauryn Beer

Elle Magazine: “The Scent You Smell Everywhere” by Kathleen Hou

Town & Country: “Why Fragrances With Green Notes Are Going to Be Everywhere in 2023” by April Long (winner)

The Zoe Report: “Move Aside, It Bags — Cult Perfumes Are The Newest Status Symbol” by Megan McIntyre