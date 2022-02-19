France Exports More Than One in Three Lipsticks to China

PARIS — The French cosmetics industry’s export sales in 2021 exceeded the level reached in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, primarily thanks to the makeup, facial care and perfumery categories, plus a robust business in China.

French cosmetics sales abroad generated 12.9 billion euros, comprising France’s third largest export business after aeronautics, at 30.8 billion euros, and wines and spirits, at 14.6 billion euros, according to France’s beauty association, the Fédération des Entreprises de la Beauté, or FEBEA.

France-wide, more than 160,000 people worked directly in the sector last year.

Combined, the European Union and Asia represented almost two-thirds of French cosmetics product exports. For the second year running, China came in first place country-wise, with 11.7 percent, or 1.9 billion euros-worth of exports purchased. That business posted 56 percent growth since 2019, particularly thanks to sales of color cosmetics. France now exports more than one in three lipsticks to China.

With 1.8 billion euros in sales, or 11.2 percent of the total, the U.S. placed second for French cosmetics exports. Rapid growth there was noted especially in the fragrance segment, which was up 66 percent on-year. Germany, meanwhile, ranked third, with 1.5 billion euros of sales, or 9.5 percent of total exports.

Concurrently, there was a decrease in exports to Russia and Brazil, where sales of French cosmetics have declined around 22 percent since 2019, due to the difficult economic situations in those countries.

Versus 2019, export sales to the Middle East also sank, by 5.7 percent, mostly because of the negative impact the coronavirus has had on air traffic and travel retail.

Overall, makeup, facial care and fragrances together represented 86.2 percent of French cosmetics exports. The makeup and facial care categories combined generated 9 billion euros, or 55.6 percent, of sales abroad, led by facial care, which rang up 7.5 billion euros. Lipstick and eye makeup were the second- and third-largest sellers outside of France.

Perfumes made up 30.6 percent of French cosmetics export sales and notched up the best growth rate of any beauty category versus 2020, gaining 35.4 percent.

“Cosmetics proves its impressive ability to bounce back after the health crisis,” said Emmanuel Guichard, secretary general of FEBEA. “It has profited, of course, from the return to economic growth, but also innovated to meet the new consumer expectations.

“Companies of all sizes contributed to these good export figures — large groups, but many small companies, as well, that by their dynamism are also Made in France ambassadors,” he continued. “Since the crisis, the demand for more natural and environmentally friendly products has increased. Because it meets these expectations and invests heavily in R&D, the sector achieves such performances worldwide.”

FEBEA is a professional association of beauty and well-being companies, including perfumeries and makers of skin care, hygiene, toiletries and hair care products. It culls more than 350 companies, of which 82 percent are small or mid-sized.

