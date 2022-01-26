IFF Appoints Frank Clyburn CEO

International Flavors & Fragrances has appointed Frank Clyburn chief executive officer, effective Feb. 14.

Clyburn joins IFF from Merck & Co., where he works as executive vice president and president of human health, with P&L responsibility for about 90 percent of Merck’s $48 billion business.

“This is an iconic company and industry leader with tremendous opportunity to deliver outstanding customer experience and long-term sustainable growth,” Clyburn said in a statement. “The purpose and vision of IFF Is very closely linked with accelerating global trends of nutrition, wellness and sustainability, which means that together, colleagues around the world can deliver significant value for both customers and shareholders.”

With the move, Clyburn joins the small group of Black CEOs running public companies.

He succeeds Andreas Fibig, who has been IFF’s CEO since 2014.

In a statement, IFF noted that Clyburn has an in-depth understanding of R&D and integration and M&A experience. Over the years, IFF has made many acquisitions to add capabilities and serve smaller customers.

“Frank is the best executive to lead IFF into its next chapter at the pace we need. His strong operating experience plus his hands-on approach and customer-centric perspective will accelerate the execution of IFF’s strategic and operating priorities,” said Dale Morrison, director of IFF. On Feb. 14, Morrison will become non-executive chairman of IFF’s board of directors.

IFF director Ed Breen added that “there are significant value creation opportunities ahead of us. We are confident in [Clyburn’s] ability to unlock profitable growth, capture synergies, maximize the [DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences] integration and optimize IFF’s portfolio.”

Before his most recent role at Merck, Clyburn was chief commercial officer for the company. Before that, he served as Merck’s inaugural president for the global oncology business, where he led the creation of that business unit and global launch of immuno-oncology medicine. At Merck, he’s also led the primary care and women’s health businesses, as well as pharmaceutical franchises.

Before joining Merck, Clyburn was vice president of the oncology and internal medicine business units at Sanofi Aventis, where he helped to integrate those two companies.

