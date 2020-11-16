Clean beauty brand Freck has closed a new investment round led by Stage 1 Fund and KarpReilly.

Los Angeles-based Freck was launched by founder Remi Brixton in 2017 with one product, Freck OG, $22, which creates the appearance of faux freckles. The brand has expanded to makeup and skin-care products such as Cheek Slime, $18, a lip and cheek tint formulated with plant collagen, and Rich B—h, $32, a moisturizer infused with vitamin C and prickly pear seed oil. Freck is said to be on track to grow sales 300 percent this year.

Freck and its backers would not disclose financial details to WWD, but industry sources say the brand could do more than $10 million in retail sales next year.

Brixton gets product inspiration from the diversity of her Echo Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. The products are meant to be versatile and playful, and are formulated with clean ingredients.

“She’s a kick-ass founder with an unbelievable personality who has developed a loyal community,” said Will Mooney, vice president of KarpReilly. “For the size of the Instagram account they have — 100,000 followers — the engagement they get on social media is [sizable].”

You May Also Like

The new investment will be used to increase brand awareness, expand the Freck team and fund product innovation.

“Freck has done something not many brands have been able to do at such an early stage — it’s a beauty brand that offers cosmetics and skin care,” Mooney said. “We rarely see brands able to access both those avenues. If you have a good cosmetics brand, it’s hard to venture into the skin-care world.”

Freck is sold primarily direct-to-consumer, but is planning on rolling out to a major retailer in the U.S. next year.

More From WWD:

Are Sheet Masks the New Plastic Straw?

Make Beauty Acquired, Relaunch Set for 2021

Revlon Exchange Conditions ‘Satisfied’