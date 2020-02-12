By  on February 12, 2020

PARIS — France’s beauty export sales rose 9 percent to 15.7 billion euros in 2019 versus 2018, according to the country’s Fédération des Entreprises de la Beauté, or FEBEA, which cited numbers from the French customs office.

That growth allowed the country to boast 23 percent market share worldwide last year.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers