Fresh, Clinique and Maria Nila Are Bringing Pop-up Experiences to New York City This Month

This weekend, Clinique will wrap its “Protect Your Glow” campaign in New York City’s SoHo, the final stop of the brand’s Hydration Pop-up tour.

The campaign kicked off in April with the brand’s Coachella pop-up, and has since made pit stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and hosted off-campus pool parties at The University of Florida, Gainesville, and Arizona State University.

“[‘Protect Your Glow’] has been our largest activation in at least the last 10 years or so,” said Beth Guastella, senior vice president and general manager at Clinique, adding the initiative has been key in driving brand awareness among Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

At the Hydration Station, which will be parked at Lafayette and Prince Street, visitors will be able to sample products, participate in giveaways, chat with skin care experts and learn about the brand’s newest moisturizer and SPF launches within its Moisture Surge franchise.

Clinique said it has distributed more than 50,000 samples and garnered more than 24 million social media impressions through the campaign so far.

“We’re amplifying what the brand has always been known for — we’re fragrance free, allergy tested, kind of an OG in the active derm space — but just kind of shouting it a bit louder than we’ve done in the past,” Guastella said.

Maria Nila is popping up in New York City for the first time this June. courtesy

Maria Nila Pure Volume Collection Fotograf Asa Liffner AB

Swedish hair care brand Maria Nila is making its New York City debut.

The brand is setting up shop at 63 Spring Street, seeking to offer engaging experiences for both salon professionals and end consumers from June 1 through June 27.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth here in the U.S., and we wanted to boost that,” said Louise Bjelke, marketing manager of Maria Nila North America, adding the brand entered the U.S. market in 2019 with professional distributor CosmoProf, and recently inked a partnership with SalonCentric, as well.

At the pop-up, guests will be able to enjoy vegan treats (in line with the brand’s eco-friendly ethos), get their hair professionally styled, and even join a Midsummer-themed event on June 23 in which consumers will be immersed in Swedish culture.

“We wanted to provide that extra activity, where [guests] can put flowers in their hair and experience Swedish heritage,” said Bjelke. “We are a European brand, and we want to be the same brand here.”

Fresh Beauty Merton Wu

In celebration of the brand’s new Rose Deep Hydration Balancing Emulsion, Fresh Beauty will host a pop-up event at its Union Square store on June 9 and 10, during which visitors will receive custom eternal bracelets and enjoy rose-themed beverages and festivities.

“We’re creating a 360-degree experience of the brand — and specifically our rose — that can be felt through all of the senses; we will have things to drink, to experience on your skin, gifts and swag bags, and a big flower garden in the middle of Union Square,” said general manager, North America, and senior vice president at Fresh, Carolina Cespedes Virguez.

The pop-up will be the brand’s first in-person activation since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on June 9, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10.

“[This time] we had so much access to what consumers are saying about and expecting from the brand, so we’ve been able to interact with consumers to understand what they’d like from our pop-up — they’ve been our biggest source of inspiration,” said Cespedes Virguez.