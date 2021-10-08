Executive Hires at Function of Beauty, IFF and Henkel

From IFF to Function of Beauty, beauty companies have made a new round of executive hires.

Alexandra Papazian Photo courtesy of Function of Beauty

Function of Beauty has made a slew of C-suite hires, including a new chief executive officer.

Alexandra Papazian has become the customizable hair care brand’s new CEO, replacing chairman and cofounder Zahir Dossa. Papazian most recently served as the global president of Laura Mercier, and before that, led luxury brands at L’Oréal such as Giorgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, Viktor & Rolf and Shu Uemura.

The company has tapped four other veterans to round out its leadership team. Brian O’Neill will serve as chief operating officer, Martin Layding is its new chief financial officer, Jolie Loeble is its chief procurement officer and Tim Gaughan is its first chief digital officer.

David DiBernardino Photo courtesy of Henkel

Henkel has promoted David DiBernardino to run the North America region of its consumer beauty division. Now the new regional head, consumer beauty care, North America, DiBernardino most recently served as the general manager of consumer beauty care, U.S. at the manufacturer.

IFF has chosen a finance executive to serve as executive vice president and CFO. Glenn Richter will fill the slot after serving as CFO of TIAA, the financial services provider.

Louise Caldwell Photo courtesy Jinjoo Labs

Jinjoo Labs has also picked its new CEO. Louise Caldwell will be helming the CBD skin care brand. Caldwell previously worked as the senior vice president of sales at Revlon and Elizabeth Arden, as well as the same role at Drunk Elephant. She also worked as a consultant to Dr. Barbara Sturm’s eponymous skin care line and served as the U.S. president of Birkenstock’s skin care range.

Katherine Power‘s Powered Brands has selected a new COO. Mito Yamada has joined the SPAC, having most recently worked as the vice president of global mergers and acquisitions at Shiseido, since 2016.

