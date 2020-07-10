For some fashion brands, today’s strange times call for natural beauty looks, which were sported by models in numerous videos presenting couture collections for fall 2020. From Iris van Herpen to Giambattista Valli, Bochra Jarrar, Aelis and Azzaro, makeup appeared barely there and hair mostly unadorned.
Other designers opted for more dramatic looks. Peepers popped on models in a number of videos. A metallic shine swathed lids at Ralph & Russo, while eyes were rimmed in black at Guo Pei. The trend was noted also at Alexis Mabille, Chanel and Imane Ayissi.