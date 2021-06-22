A hair care line one year, a baby line the next: Gabrielle Union is starting a baby line with her husband, Dwyane Wade.

Called Proudly, the baby care line will focus on a variety of skin care and diaper products and is slated to launch d-to-c later this year, with the goal of distributing more widely in the mass market in 2022. It is being seed funded Initial Capital and Forerunner Ventures.

The line caters specifically to babies with deeper skin tones, which have been historically overlooked in the market.

“As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion. With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market,” Union and Wade said in a statement to WWD.

The brand’s president, Pamela Cholankeril, added that opportunity in the market is wide-reaching. “Effectively, 50.2 percent of kids born after 2013 have one non-white parent. There are so many people in this category of children that have melanated skin with unique properties,” she said. “It’s interesting we call it a white space when it’s in support of such a big population.”

Proudly’s marketing will also provide more granular communications to parents about its products. “We’re using this as a platform to educate people, one about the specialness of the skin, but for parents to really understand the different types of ingredients that can be beneficial for these types of skin,” Cholankeril said.

Union currently has a hair care brand sold at Amazon, and Wade also has a lifestyle sock line sold at Target.

