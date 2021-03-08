PARIS — Garnier has attained approval from Cruelty Free International.

Cruelty Free International aims to end animal testing. Although Garnier has been cruelty-free since 1989, as have all of the other brands in L’Oréal’s portfolio, it was deemed important to obtain the official acknowledgement from the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny program.

“We’ve seen an increasing number of consumers are really looking for that stamp of approval,” Adrien Koskas, Garnier global brand president, told WWD. “Animal welfare is a top concern, a top topic for consumers all over the world. For us, it was very important…to guarantee to our consumers that our products are approved by Cruelty Free International, a third party that is recognized as one of the gold standards when it comes to cruelty-free certifications.”

He noted that ethically minded consumers are found in many geographic regions.

“This Leaping Bunny status is really recognized across the world and gives us a global approval for all our products and all the markets,” Koskas said.

It was a two-year process, during which time more than 3,000 raw materials and 500 suppliers had to be checked. The whole L’Oréal group got involved.

“Garnier is a global brand familiar to us all. To work with them to help end animal testing for cosmetics and declare them officially approved under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Program is a real milestone,” said Michelle Thew, chief executive officer of Cruelty Free International, in a statement. “It has taken many months, but Garnier have diligently reviewed every supplier and source, and we are completely confident with the results.”

The new certification, which will appear on products and online, is an important part of Garnier’s “green beauty mission,” according to Koskas.

“We really want to tackle every step of the value chain to limit our impact on the environment,” he said.

The green commitment for Garnier, which is sold in 65 countries and is the top-selling natural brand in the world, was revealed last July. Targets includes zero virgin plastic being used by 2025, when all of Garnier’s industrial sites should be carbon neutral.

Some recent sustainable products from the brand include Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads and Garnier Ultra Doux Solid Shampoo.

