Model Marianne Fonseca and Beauty Vet Nathalia Maia Launch Body Care Brand Gente

Body care has a new player that seeks to disrupt how consumers think about the category.

Gente, which translates to “people” in English, is a body care brand founded by model Marianne Fonseca and Natura & Co. alum Nathalia Maia, launching today with two products inspired by the pair’s Brazilian heritage.

“In Brazil, we are more about body care than face care,” said Fonseca, a model of 17 years who has walked for brands including Dior, Celia Kritharioti and Kristian Aadnevik, and been featured on covers of Grazia, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar.

“In a lot of South America, it’s all about the body — you know, being sexy and feeling good about yourself whether you’re curvy, short, tall — it doesn’t matter,” she continued.

Launching direct-to-consumer and rolling out to select spas offering lymphatic drainage services in the near future, Gente comes to market with the Bye Bye Cellulite Cream and Lymphatic Drainage Effect.

Designed to firm and brighten the skin, the cellulite cream is infused with açaí and guaraná fruit and the lymphatic drainage cream, which contains shea butter, cacao and mango, seeks to boost microcirculation and thus aid in flushing toxins from the body. The products retail for $32 and $34, respectively.

“We saw a lack of body care brands here in the U.S. We want to provide customers with tools, treatment and education when it comes to body care,” said Maia, who previously worked in marketing at Natura & Co. for nearly eight years at the brand’s São Paolo, Brazil, headquarters.

While Fonseca and Maia did not specify sales expectations, industry sources estimate Gente could do up to $25 million in retail sales during the brand’s first two years on the market.

Gente Lymphatic Drainage Effect.

The launch is timely considering lymphatic drainage massages, which have long been popular in Brazil, have gained significant hype in the U.S. in recent years, often being performed to speed up recovery following plastic surgery, improve blood circulation and help with bloating.

“Gente is here to take care of your body from the beginning to the end,” said Maia, who said the pair’s long-term vision for the brand is to build an exhaustive body care routine that tackles a wide range of concerns.

“There’s a lot of comparison today, and it feels like there’s just one type of beauty,” said Fonseca, noting a goal of Gente’s is to help disrupt outdated beauty standards. “We come from a very mixed country, and especially as a model, I wanted to highlight that we’re all beautiful in different ways and do something that was meaningful to me.”