Celebrity host Giuliana Rancic will return for the eighth iteration of Beauty With Benefits this year.

The partnership between Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), QVC and HSN will benefit CEW’s Cancer and Careers, a nonprofit initiative aimed at supporting cancer survivors as they return to the workforce, as well as coronavirus relief efforts. The on-air event will take place on QVC and HSN at 8 p.m. EST, midnight EST.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and unemployment rates reach record highs, the group is allocating part of its proceeds to COVID-19 relief efforts. The same percentage of profits — 80 percent — are going to Cancer and Careers, and the nonprofit organization is allocating $500,000 to COVID-19 relief, divided into individual grants. Other efforts will go to COVID-19-related content and education. The remainder of the proceeds will go to Cancer and Careers’ trademark services, such as support through the job-search period and career counseling for cancer survivors. Beauty With Benefits has raised more than $9.5 million for Cancer and Careers since the program’s inception in 2013.

Consumers will be able to shop a slew of prestige brands across categories, including Tarte, IT Cosmetics and Becca. Drunk Elephant and Lancôme are two of this year’s newcomers. Customers will also be given a gift bag with a minimum of $230 of product complimentary with their purchases. These products will also be sold on QVC.com and HSN.com.

Rancic will also star in public service announcements, both in print and broadcast, for the event.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Exclusive: Giuliana Rancic Launches Home Line With HSN

Laura Geller Honored by CEW Cancer and Careers

QVC Bringing Up Baby