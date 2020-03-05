By  on March 5, 2020

PARIS — Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier Givaudan closed one of its research sites near Zurich on Wednesday after someone who had briefly visited there tested positive for the coronavirus.

The research unit was closed voluntarily by the company as a matter of precaution, not at the request of authorities, a Givaudan spokeswoman said.

