PARIS — Givaudan said Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of Ungerer & Co., an American flavor, fragrance and specialty ingredients company, which had been owned and controlled by the Voorhees family.

Financial terms of the deal, which was first revealed in November and funded with existing resources, were not disclosed. But Givaudan said Ungerer’s business would have represented about $250 million in incremental sales to the company’s results in 2019 on a pro-forma basis.