Givaudan Takes 48 Percent Stake in Nanovetores Group

PARIS — Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier Givaudan has acquired a 48 percent stake in Nanovetores Group in a bid to strengthen its encapsulation capabilities for active cosmetics ingredients.

Givaudan purchased the stake from The Criatec Fund, a Brazilian investment fund. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Family-owned Nanovetores has its own technology for encapuslating a wide range of ingredients, which are then purchased by beauty brands globally. Its product design and manufacturing processes use green chemistry principles — they are water-based and without organic solvents.

The Florianópolis, Brazil-based company has 56 employees.

There is a growing trend for clean cosmetics, so beauty makers are looking to bulk up their capabilities in that category.

Maurizio Volpi, president of Givaudan Fragrance and Beauty, said in a statement that the group’s investment fits in with the company’s 2025 strategy to expand its Active Beauty activity. That is among the fastest-growing at Givaudan.

“Nanovetores will bring complementary expertise in vectorization and encapsulation of active cosmetics ingredients, as well as valuable know-how in developing them in the most sustainable way,” Volpi said. “This will strongly contribute to our company’s purpose of creating for happier, healthier lives, with love for nature.”

Laurent Bourdeau, head of Givaudan’s Active Beauty division, said Nanovetores “will bring smart and sustainable solutions to make our active ingredients even more effective. Their technology allows for the use of less actives with better efficacy, contributing to clean cosmetic formulas in skin care, hair care, personal care and makeup, which our customers are increasingly interested in.”

