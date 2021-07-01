PARIS – Givaudan has taken a 25 percent stake in B.Kolormakeup & Skincare in order to grow capabilities in its fragrance and beauty business.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier said it funded the transaction with existing resources. Under the agreement’s terms, Givaudan can acquire a controlling stake in B.Kolor after three years.

B.Kolormakeup & Skincare is based near Milan. It’s specialized in developing and manufacturing color cosmetics and skin-care products for consumer packaged goods and luxury brands.

“By joining forces, Givaudan Fragrance & Beauty and B.Kolor will leverage their respective capabilities to provide creative and unique products and integrated solutions to customers,” Givaudan said in a statement.

B.Kolor was founded in 2000 and has about 250 employees focused on formula creation, innovation and sensory benefits linked to technical performance. They take part in all steps of the creation process and design about 250 new products annually.

“B.Kolor will bring Givaudan added value solutions for its customers, allowing them to accelerate their own development process and bring new generations of makeup and skin-care products more quickly to the market,” said Givaudan. “B.Kolor will in return benefit from the access to Givaudan’s palette of ingredients, fragrances and patented fragrance and beauty technologies.”

“In initiating this unique partnership with B.Kolor, by becoming a shareholder, promises a very exciting journey and is fully aligned with our 2025 ambitions to keep expanding in skin care and makeup,” Maurizio Volpi, president of Fragrance & Beauty at Givaudan, said in the statement. “By sharing our creative and innovative capabilities, we will be able to generate additional value to our respective customers by providing a complete offer combining high levels of science, excellence in design and end-product manufacturing. This will benefit all our customers as they will gain speed to market with very innovative finished products.”

Maria-Teresa Sancini, chairwoman of B.Kolor, said the collaboration “is a great opportunity to bring our business to new heights. Givaudan’s capabilities in creation, ingredients and technology will greatly support us in evolving our product offering, while benefiting from Givaudan’s customer base and geographical footprint to expend ourselves in new territories.”

