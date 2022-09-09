Inside Glo Skin Beauty’s Revamped Retail Strategy

A couple years into a newfound distribution strategy, Glo Skin Beauty is reaping the rewards.

The clinical-meets-“clean” beauty brand, which only recently jumped outside of the professional channel with partners like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, is quickly gaining ground. In the midst of international expansion, chief executive officer Sharon Collier said no category or geography was off-limits.

“The diversified distribution platform that we have is probably one of the things I’m most proud of, we recently partnered with Sephora in Australia and New Zealand, and we just opened Hong Kong,” she told WWD. “Our online business grew tremendously, but we made sure we had a very strong educational platform and that we could offer the consumer solution-based skin care regimens.”

Most known for its pandemic-era at-home peel boxes and a robust range of serums, the brand is said to be on track to reach between $65 million and $70 million at retail this year, according to industry sources. Though she didn’t comment on figures, Collier credits the boom to Glo Skin Beauty’s growing assortment and retail footprint.

Retailers took note of the brand when its at-home peel boxes, promising professional results at home, boomed during the pandemic.

“We were created by a plastic surgeon who took a real holistic approach to beauty, and he knew that surgery could only do so much — you needed to have treatments. In his case, he was passionate about chemical peels,” she said, adding that during the pandemic, “we succeeded by going back to our heritage.”

The peels have also helped the brand acquire new customers across its product range, and Collier sees opportunity across categories. “What we wanted to do was take advantage of the fact that Glo was a full-spectrum brand, we have healthy mineral base concealers and foundations as well as really capitalizing on our peels,” she said, adding that the rise in concerns around acne also played a part in accelerating sales.

The brand’s latest launch epitomizes that strategy. Glo Skin Beauty partnered with dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman on its Bio-Renew EGF Cream, which combines epidermal growth factors and three different botanical alternatives to retinol. The cream debuts on Friday in an exclusive partnership with Dermstore, where it will retail for $175, before entering full distribution.

“We have very dynamic clinicals that back up our EGF, and ours is unique because it’s vegan. It is really efficacious, but very clean,” Collier said.