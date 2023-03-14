Glossier Brings On New Chief Commercial Officer, Promotes Marie Suter and Kleo Mack

Glossier is rejiggering its C-suite.

The brand has tapped Chitra Balireddi as its new chief commercial officer and promoted Marie Suter and Kleo Mack to chief creative director and chief marketing officer, respectively.

Balireddi succeeds Seun Sodipo in her role as CFO, in which she will be responsible for driving Glossier’s global business across distribution channels. She previously held senior leadership roles at Chanel, and most recently served as a strategic adviser for consumer brands and consumer tech companies at CLYBL Advisory.

Kyle Leahy, Glossier’s chief executive officer, said in a statement: “Chitra brings the critical interplay of strategic and operational business skills necessary for Glossier’s next chapter in the omnichannel environment.”

Kleo Mack courtesy photo

The brand’s promotions of Suter and Mack come on the heels of its launch at Sephora, which marked Glossier’s first major retail partnership to date, as well as the opening of its SoHo flagship, both of which took place in February.

Marie Suter courtesy photo

“The promotions of our talented leaders like Marie Suter and Kleo Mack are recognition of their immense impact on how our customers experience Glossier across our stores, in social media, online, and for the first time ever, in Sephora,” said Leahy. “It’s humbling to be at the helm of a company led by such talented women and I’m thrilled to see our team continue to elevate and grow.”

Suter joined the brand in 2018 as vice president, creative director, most recently serving as senior vice president, creative director for a year prior to her new appointment. Mack, who joined Glossier in 2020 as its first vice president of brand, will continue to lead the brand’s product, influencer, omnichannel marketing and communication efforts in her new position as CMO.