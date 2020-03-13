By  on March 13, 2020

Emily Weiss is temporarily closing Glossier’s stores in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Glossier chief executive officer said in a blog post Thursday night that she would close the company’s permanent and temporary retail locations for a minimum of two weeks. Glossier will also postpone the unveiling of its Arizona location, which was slated to open next week.

