Glossier is laying off its retail staff members.

Since the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., Glossier founder and chief executive officer Emily Weiss has been sharing updates on store closures and staffing via Glossier’s company blog. Weiss said in May that Glossier would furlough its retail employees in New York City, Los Angeles and London starting June 1.

In a blog post from Aug. 7, Weiss wrote that her company will lay off all 150 of its retail staffers in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as 50 retail employees based in London.

“In recent months, it’s become clear that we will be living with the health and safety risks of COVID-19 for the remainder of 2020 and likely beyond. In light of this time horizon, we’ve made the difficult decision that we will not reopen our three stores this year, and possibly for the duration of the pandemic,” Weiss wrote.

Glossier’s New York and Los Angeles retail staffers will receive 12 weeks of severance pay, healthcare coverage through the end of October and “additional wellness and mental health services,” wrote Weiss.

The London pop-up staffers, which Glossier employs through a third party, will not see their contracts renewed past the end of August.

More from WWD.com:

Glossier Furloughs Retail Employees Due to COVID-19

Megan Thee Stsallion Is Revlon’s Latest Brand Ambassador

Two Beyoncé Collaborators Talk ‘Black Is King’