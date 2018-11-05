Glossier Flagship has arrived.

On Nov. 8, Emily Weiss’ Millennial-beloved brand will open a flagship at 123 Lafayette Street. The address, which is where the brand was founded, is also home to Glossier’s shoppable showroom. Located in the penthouse suite, the showroom has seen hundreds of thousands of visitors since it opened in December 2016.

Glossier Flagship is a two-story retail space designed by Gachot Studios, which has also designed stores for Shinola in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, N.Y. Featuring pink and red hues, the street-level flagship is designed as a community space. In addition to shopping the products, customers are invited to interact with Glossier’s off-line editors and experiential rooms, such as the Boy Brow Room.

The flagship is not an indicator of many permanent store locations to come. Glossier is, however, planning to continue to experiment with temporary retail in 2019.

More from WWD.com:

Glossier Opening Permanent Retail Space in L.A.

Glossier on the IPO Path