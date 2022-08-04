Glossier Plans Williamsburg Store

Glossier is heading to Brooklyn.

While the Emily Weiss-founded beauty business recently announced that is entering Sephora, it has not given up on its own stores and plans to open a location at the cross section of North 6th Street and Wythe Street in Williamsburg, WWD has learned.

A Glossier representative confirmed plans for a Williamsburg store this fall, but declined to offer any more details.

In addition to a Brooklyn store, Glossier’s new chief executive officer Kyle Leahy told staffers earlier this week that the flagship in the SoHo neighborhood would reopen in 2023, while other stores in the U.S. are also in motion.

“I am energized by the progress we are rapidly making against our omnichannel strategy: elevating our product road map, launching our partnership with Sephora in early 2023, replatforming our website in fall 2022, and opening an exciting pipeline of new stores across major cities in the U.S., culminating with our return to SoHo with our NYC flagship in early 2023,” she wrote in a memo. “What excites me further is that these are not just words on a page, or plans in a strategy deck. They are actively in motion, and you all are making them happen.”

This comes after it was revealed that Glossier laid off 24 employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy, under the leadership of Leahy, who took the reins from Weiss in May.

“Glossier’s first chapter was almost exclusively focused on a single channel of distribution. Now we’ve grown, the marketplace has evolved, and our consumers are looking for us to meet them where they are: in-store, online, at retail partners and around the world,” explained Leahy. “We are reorganizing our company to align our structure, scale and talent with our refined omnichannel strategy. While these decisions are incredibly difficult, I am confident Glossier is positioned for success in its next chapter.”