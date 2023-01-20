Glow Recipe to Host First In-person Summit on Skin Barrier Health, Setting Personal Boundaries and More

Glow Recipe is bringing boundary-setting front and center for its next initiative.

The brand is hosting its first in-person summit on Saturday at The Revery Los Angeles. Titled “Strengthen Your Boundaries,” the daylong event will include six panels focused on skin barrier education and boundary-setting in different facets of life like relationships, finances and social media.

“We want to be our community’s trusted BFF,” said Glow Recipe cofounder Sarah Lee, who has dubbed the brand’s loyal consumer base the “Glow Gang.” “We want to keep things real; we’re all going through mental health challenges, and so showcasing real advice from people who have gone through these journeys and can provide tangible, practical advice around them is our goal.”

The day’s speakers will include “optimism doctor” and psychologist Dr. Deepika Chopra; model and activist Tess Holliday; financial influencer Vivian Tu (widely known on TikTok as @yourrichbff), dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky, and Joanne Molinaro, an attorney, cookbook author and social media sensation who will be discussing the art of the pivot.

The summit will include panels on dating and financial boundaries. courtesy photo

“There’s this aspect of our brand DNA that we call scroll-stopping moments, which are essentially disruptive and visually beautiful moments that make people want to stop and listen,” said cofounder Christine Chang, who has oft spoken about the influence trending topics on TikTok have on Glow Recipe’s content and product development strategy.

“The way the ideas behind this summit coalesced is that it’s almost like your TikTok feed; [the panels] touch on all the topics that you want to see on your For You Page as you scroll through, and all the relevant topics that make you want to stop and listen.”

The sold-out event’s 230-plus attendees will also be able to create vision boards, visit a concept bathroom where they can try out Glow Recipe products, and have their aura photographed (aura photography has soared in popularity on TikTok recently).

Tickets from the summit ranged from $45 to $90, with higher-priced tickets including perks such as access to a VIP Happy Hour, a larger gift bag and preferred seating. In November 2020, Glow Recipe hosted its first virtual summit titled “Glow Together,” which focused on diversity and personal branding, and in April 2021, the brand collaborated with Cult Beauty for a virtual summit on mindfulness.

“The engagement we saw in those Zoom summits was off the charts — even just in terms of our community members connecting with each other,” said Lee. “We’re excited to pick up the cadence of our in-person events, not just in New York and Los Angeles, but we have plans for other cities around the nation and globe.”