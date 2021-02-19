Skin care enthusiasts are lighting up social media with gold face masks.

Searches for “gold face mask” spiked at the beginning of the pandemic, experiencing an overall increase of 76.8 percent last year, according to Spate data. Searches for “rose gold face masks” are also up — by 42.2 percent since last year — and expected to continue to grow.

Brands such as 111Skin are seeing an increase in interest in gold and rose gold face mask products, with 111Skin appearing in top searches for “rose gold face masks,” according to Spate.

Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, plastic surgeon and cofounder of 111Skin, said the Rose Gold Face Mask is the brand’s bestselling mask in the U.S., selling 20 million units since its launch in 2018. Masks in general have grown the most out of all of the brand’s categories in the U.S. market, hitting 1.1 million pounds in 2020 sales, up 97 percent from the year prior.

Buzz behind the mask started on Instagram.

“Initially, it was organic — people were willing to take photos and share the results [on social media],” Alexandrides said. He counted posts from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Margot Robbie and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as instrumental to driving the mask’s virality.

Dr. Maryam Zamani, a London-based oculoplastic surgeon and the founder of MZ Skin, said her company has grown 200 percent in e-commerce sales during the coronavirus pandemic, with customers sharing images of the brand’s gold-toned face masks on Instagram.

“We live in an Instagram moment and people want to contribute and feel a part of society, even more so than ever because they’re so isolated,” Zamani said.

MZ Skin’s face masks are biodegradable, with hydrating active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid. The Hydra-Lift Golden Facial Treatment Mask retails for $30 for a single mask or $130 for a pack of five, while the Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask is priced at $25 per mask or $106 for a pack of five.

The Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment, priced at $625, has been “hugely popular,” Zamani said.

Clé de Peau Beauté’s Precious Gold Vitality Mask, $295, has exceeded sales expectations in the month since its launch, said Alessio Rossi, executive vice president of Clé de Peau Beauté U.S.

“We exceeded our sales plan by several multiples and it has already achieved our number-five sku ranking,” he said in a statement. “We attribute this success to our customers’ interest in at-home, self-care treatments during this time and, of course, the benefits that the product delivers thanks to its unique 24-karat gold antioxidant infusion.”

Holler and Glow has seen a 100 percent increase in sales of its Money Honey Hydrogel Under Eye Masks, which released at the beginning of January and retail at Target for $2.99 per pack. On Amazon Beauty, Permotary Store’s 24K Gold Gel Collagen Eye Pads, $12.99 for a pack of 20, and Grace & Stella’s Gold Under Eye Patches, $12.99 for a pack of 12, are listed in the “Customer’s Most-Loved” beauty category, which is reserved for products with a rating of at least four stars.

Ambari Beauty will soon launch two new skus, one of which is a gold face mask, later this month at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. Founder Nisha Grewal anticipates the Gold Perfection22 Mask to be the brand’s hero product.

“We’re sending it to quite a few celebrities, influencers and a bunch of industry experts to get that organic content of people trying the mask,” Grewal said.

“We want to use as much user-generated content as we can, and all of our content shows off the gold texture,” she continued. “Consumers want to see the flecks on your skin and see the mask actually working.”

